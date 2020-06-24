Rent Calculator
All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 3183 Juniper Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
3183 Juniper Lane
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3183 Juniper Lane
3183 Juniper Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3183 Juniper Lane, Woodbury, MN 55125
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well cared for town home. Open, bright, and spacious. 2 bedrooms up, large loft area, upper level laundry with generous sized bathroom. 10 ft ceilings on main floor. Great Woodbury location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3183 Juniper Lane have any available units?
3183 Juniper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodbury, MN
.
What amenities does 3183 Juniper Lane have?
Some of 3183 Juniper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3183 Juniper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3183 Juniper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3183 Juniper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3183 Juniper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodbury
.
Does 3183 Juniper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3183 Juniper Lane offers parking.
Does 3183 Juniper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3183 Juniper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3183 Juniper Lane have a pool?
No, 3183 Juniper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3183 Juniper Lane have accessible units?
No, 3183 Juniper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3183 Juniper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3183 Juniper Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3183 Juniper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3183 Juniper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129
