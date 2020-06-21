2734 Mallard Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: fireplace, home office/loft, washer/dryer, central air, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max: smaller-medium dogs or cats. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 2734 Mallard Dr Woodbury MN 55125