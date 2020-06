Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Move in ready! Spacious 2BR/2BA end-unit town home with pond view. Beautiful

and bright open floor plan. Main floor has gas fireplace, large and bright living room, glass sliding door connected to wonderful deck for relaxing. Upstairs has two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a large bathroom with separate stand-up shower and tub. Close to shopping, bike trails and parks. You don't want to miss this one.