2097 Saint Johns Court
Last updated May 24 2020 at 6:54 PM

2097 Saint Johns Court

2097 Saint Johns Court · No Longer Available
Location

2097 Saint Johns Court, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer paint, carpet and SS appliances! Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located in the heart of Woodbury. In close proximity to retail, restaurants and only 10-minutes from downtown St. Paul.

Main floor includes kitchen, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and full bath. Lower level includes family room, 1/2 bath and laundry.

Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.
Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2097 Saint Johns Court have any available units?
2097 Saint Johns Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2097 Saint Johns Court have?
Some of 2097 Saint Johns Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2097 Saint Johns Court currently offering any rent specials?
2097 Saint Johns Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2097 Saint Johns Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2097 Saint Johns Court is pet friendly.
Does 2097 Saint Johns Court offer parking?
Yes, 2097 Saint Johns Court offers parking.
Does 2097 Saint Johns Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2097 Saint Johns Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2097 Saint Johns Court have a pool?
No, 2097 Saint Johns Court does not have a pool.
Does 2097 Saint Johns Court have accessible units?
No, 2097 Saint Johns Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2097 Saint Johns Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2097 Saint Johns Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2097 Saint Johns Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2097 Saint Johns Court has units with air conditioning.

