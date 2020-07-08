2097 Saint Johns Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Newer paint, carpet and SS appliances! Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located in the heart of Woodbury. In close proximity to retail, restaurants and only 10-minutes from downtown St. Paul.



Main floor includes kitchen, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and full bath. Lower level includes family room, 1/2 bath and laundry.



Non-smoking property.

Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)

Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.

Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.