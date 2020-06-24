All apartments in Woodbury
19150 Bailey Road
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

19150 Bailey Road

19150 Bailey Road · No Longer Available
Location

19150 Bailey Road, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy Country and City Living in This Woodbury Corporate Housing
If the idea of Woodbury corporate housinglocated close to Eagle Creek Park and just 15 minutes from the famed Mall of America appeals to you, then this stunning home is just the thing. Set on more than two acres of private land, it is a six-bedroom gem that provides a luxurious home-like setting minutes from all that the city offers.
With a location just minutes from I-494, this Woodbury corporate housingis close to South St. Paul and most of the key employers throughout the entire region. You are just a short drive into the heart of Minneapolis and St. Paul, meaning you can reach headquarters for the leading employers, including US Bancorp, Toro, Target, 3M, General Mills, Land OLakes, Xcel Energy, Best Buy, Ecolab, Polaris and many more. The universities and medical centers are just a short distance away, and the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport is as well.
This means you can also explore the intriguing neighborhoods that make this area so appealing, and just as easily hit the many outdoor spots offering everything from skiing and hiking to kayaking and cycling. Of course, your six-bedroom home in its park-like setting may also be just what you want from your Woodbury corporate housing.
Designed in the classic Colonial style, it features a large and modern kitchen with stainless appliances and marble countertops. A bright and sunny dining room is nearby as is the spacious and beautifully decorated living room. Inspired by Arts & Crafts design, the home features many beautiful furnishings clearly emulating that style, and with its earthy palette it is a very restful place.
There is a family room with entertainment system and the spacious bedrooms that include several queen suites and several dual twin or full suites. The bathrooms are also modern and appealing with marble countertops, stone tile flooring and low-key colors. Every bedroom gazes out towards the backyard with its woodland gardens an

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

