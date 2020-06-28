Rent Calculator
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
171 Bordeaux Court
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:57 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
171 Bordeaux Court
171 Bordeaux Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
171 Bordeaux Ct, Woodbury, MN 55125
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhome in great location. New floor coverings, paint, kitchen and bath freshen ups, and updated appliances. Available Sept 15th, close to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have any available units?
171 Bordeaux Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodbury, MN
.
What amenities does 171 Bordeaux Court have?
Some of 171 Bordeaux Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 171 Bordeaux Court currently offering any rent specials?
171 Bordeaux Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Bordeaux Court pet-friendly?
No, 171 Bordeaux Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodbury
.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court offer parking?
Yes, 171 Bordeaux Court offers parking.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Bordeaux Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have a pool?
No, 171 Bordeaux Court does not have a pool.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have accessible units?
No, 171 Bordeaux Court does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 Bordeaux Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Bordeaux Court does not have units with air conditioning.
