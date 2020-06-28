All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 171 Bordeaux Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
171 Bordeaux Court
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:57 AM

171 Bordeaux Court

171 Bordeaux Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

171 Bordeaux Ct, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhome in great location. New floor coverings, paint, kitchen and bath freshen ups, and updated appliances. Available Sept 15th, close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Bordeaux Court have any available units?
171 Bordeaux Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 171 Bordeaux Court have?
Some of 171 Bordeaux Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Bordeaux Court currently offering any rent specials?
171 Bordeaux Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Bordeaux Court pet-friendly?
No, 171 Bordeaux Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court offer parking?
Yes, 171 Bordeaux Court offers parking.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Bordeaux Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have a pool?
No, 171 Bordeaux Court does not have a pool.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have accessible units?
No, 171 Bordeaux Court does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 Bordeaux Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Bordeaux Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Bordeaux Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities