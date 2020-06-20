All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:56 PM

11636 Aster Place

11636 Aster Place · (612) 701-4375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11636 Aster Place, Woodbury, MN 55129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great 2 story in Stone Mill Farms neighborhood! Large windows over looking yard and park. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level. Enjoy gourmet kitchen fantastic for entertaining featuring Wolf cook top, professional Frigidaire appliances, endless storage in crisp cabinetry and rare leathered granite counters. Escape upstairs to four beds and three baths including the huge master suite with serene views and spa-like bathroom. Stay cozy in the bright walkout lower level featuring heated floors, wet bar and more. Large patio and screened porch. Oversized 3-car garage with drains in floor. Enjoy the Stone Mill Farms lifestyle at the exclusive clubhouses, pool, ice rink, splash pad, walking trails, parks. Woodbury Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11636 Aster Place have any available units?
11636 Aster Place has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11636 Aster Place have?
Some of 11636 Aster Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11636 Aster Place currently offering any rent specials?
11636 Aster Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11636 Aster Place pet-friendly?
No, 11636 Aster Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 11636 Aster Place offer parking?
Yes, 11636 Aster Place does offer parking.
Does 11636 Aster Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11636 Aster Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11636 Aster Place have a pool?
Yes, 11636 Aster Place has a pool.
Does 11636 Aster Place have accessible units?
No, 11636 Aster Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11636 Aster Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11636 Aster Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11636 Aster Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11636 Aster Place does not have units with air conditioning.
