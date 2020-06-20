11636 Aster Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Great 2 story in Stone Mill Farms neighborhood! Large windows over looking yard and park. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level. Enjoy gourmet kitchen fantastic for entertaining featuring Wolf cook top, professional Frigidaire appliances, endless storage in crisp cabinetry and rare leathered granite counters. Escape upstairs to four beds and three baths including the huge master suite with serene views and spa-like bathroom. Stay cozy in the bright walkout lower level featuring heated floors, wet bar and more. Large patio and screened porch. Oversized 3-car garage with drains in floor. Enjoy the Stone Mill Farms lifestyle at the exclusive clubhouses, pool, ice rink, splash pad, walking trails, parks. Woodbury Schools.