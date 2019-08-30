All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
11419 Beechwood Lane - 1
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

11419 Beechwood Lane - 1

11419 Beechwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11419 Beechwood Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This gorgeous, like-new detached townhome boasts an open floor plan that's sure to wow you! Beautiful cherry colored wood laminate floors throughout the main floor, as well as an abundance of windows allowing lots of natural light. The family room features a gas fireplace and plenty of room for your furniture. The dining room area is perfect for family dinners or you can go with a more informal option and sit at the spacious breakfast bar. The kitchen offers tons of beautiful dark cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to accommodate the gourmet chef in you. A half bathroom and laundry complete the main floor. Upstairs you'll find a spacious vaulted master bedroom with walk-in closet, private bathroom that includes double sinks and separate tub and shower. There are two more bedrooms and a full bathroom on the upper level. The unfinished basement with lookout windows is perfect for a workout or playroom area and provides lots of space for storage! Attached two car garage. Located in a wonderful community with pond views, featuring a neighborhood pool and playground. Stillwater School District #834.

TAKE A VIDEO TOUR AT https://youtu.be/1iwb4AW3O38

Lease Terms: $2195 security deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Gorgeous Detached Townhome with Pond Views and so many upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 have any available units?
11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 have?
Some of 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11419 Beechwood Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities