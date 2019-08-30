11419 Beechwood Lane - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This gorgeous, like-new detached townhome boasts an open floor plan that's sure to wow you! Beautiful cherry colored wood laminate floors throughout the main floor, as well as an abundance of windows allowing lots of natural light. The family room features a gas fireplace and plenty of room for your furniture. The dining room area is perfect for family dinners or you can go with a more informal option and sit at the spacious breakfast bar. The kitchen offers tons of beautiful dark cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to accommodate the gourmet chef in you. A half bathroom and laundry complete the main floor. Upstairs you'll find a spacious vaulted master bedroom with walk-in closet, private bathroom that includes double sinks and separate tub and shower. There are two more bedrooms and a full bathroom on the upper level. The unfinished basement with lookout windows is perfect for a workout or playroom area and provides lots of space for storage! Attached two car garage. Located in a wonderful community with pond views, featuring a neighborhood pool and playground. Stillwater School District #834.



TAKE A VIDEO TOUR AT https://youtu.be/1iwb4AW3O38



Lease Terms: $2195 security deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

