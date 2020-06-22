11200 Sandcastle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

**Unfortunately, there will be NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS until JULY 1ST.** Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.5 Bath END UNIT - front walks out to large grassy field! MAIN: Large Living Room, Dining Area w/ gas Fireplace, Stainless Steel & Granite Kitchen with walk-out to Deck. UPPER LEVEL: 3 Bedrooms (master w/ private Full Bath w/ soaking tub & shower) plus 2nd Full Bath. LOWER: Family Room, 3/4 Bath, Laundry & entry to 2-Car Garage (extra wide). Not approved for Section 8. Up to 2 Pets under 50 lbs considered w/ deposit. Owner Pays for Trash, Snow Removal and Lawn Care. Tenant pays for Gas, Electric, Water. $55 Application fee - schedule a showing online today!