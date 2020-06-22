All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 11200 Sandcastle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
11200 Sandcastle Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

11200 Sandcastle Drive

11200 Sandcastle Drive · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN 55129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
**Unfortunately, there will be NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS until JULY 1ST.** Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.5 Bath END UNIT - front walks out to large grassy field! MAIN: Large Living Room, Dining Area w/ gas Fireplace, Stainless Steel & Granite Kitchen with walk-out to Deck. UPPER LEVEL: 3 Bedrooms (master w/ private Full Bath w/ soaking tub & shower) plus 2nd Full Bath. LOWER: Family Room, 3/4 Bath, Laundry & entry to 2-Car Garage (extra wide). Not approved for Section 8. Up to 2 Pets under 50 lbs considered w/ deposit. Owner Pays for Trash, Snow Removal and Lawn Care. Tenant pays for Gas, Electric, Water. $55 Application fee - schedule a showing online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Sandcastle Drive have any available units?
11200 Sandcastle Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11200 Sandcastle Drive have?
Some of 11200 Sandcastle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Sandcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Sandcastle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Sandcastle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11200 Sandcastle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11200 Sandcastle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11200 Sandcastle Drive does offer parking.
Does 11200 Sandcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 Sandcastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Sandcastle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11200 Sandcastle Drive has a pool.
Does 11200 Sandcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 11200 Sandcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Sandcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 Sandcastle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11200 Sandcastle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11200 Sandcastle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11200 Sandcastle Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity