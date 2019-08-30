All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

10893 Maple Boulevard

10893 Maple Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10893 Maple Boulevard, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Grand foyer, gleaming hardwood flrs, maple built-ins, granite, stainless appl, vaulted ceilings, expansive owner's suite w/sitting room, main flr office, spacious rooms, patio, 2 community pools, tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10893 Maple Boulevard have any available units?
10893 Maple Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10893 Maple Boulevard have?
Some of 10893 Maple Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10893 Maple Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10893 Maple Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10893 Maple Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10893 Maple Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 10893 Maple Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10893 Maple Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10893 Maple Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10893 Maple Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10893 Maple Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10893 Maple Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10893 Maple Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10893 Maple Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10893 Maple Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10893 Maple Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 10893 Maple Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10893 Maple Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

