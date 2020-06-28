Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E Available 11/01/19 Beautiful, Well-maintained 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome! End Unit, Lots of Upgrades! Available November 1st! - Beautiful, Well-maintained 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome! End Unit, Lots of Upgrades! Available November 1st!



This beautiful, well-maintained townhome features an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops! Great layout with huge living room on the upper level.



MAIN LEVEL: Living room has a gas burning fireplace and door to deck; kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of cupboard and counter space, center island with pendent lights and breakfast bar; informal dining area, master bedroom with private bath and wall in closet, laundry room, and half bath.



UPPER LEVEL: Very spacious 2nd living room/loft. Two large bedrooms and a full bath.



LOWER LEVEL: Mud room area, access to 2-car garage, and very large unfinished area- great for storage!



Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Small pets ok - weight, number, and breed restrictions. Available lease terms: 12-18 months. Located in the Dancing Waters community- association fees included in rent. Many community amenities- outdoor pool, park, picnic area, basketball courts. Available November 1st! MUST SEE!



