Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E

10751 Falling Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10751 Falling Water Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E Available 11/01/19 Beautiful, Well-maintained 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome! End Unit, Lots of Upgrades! Available November 1st! - Beautiful, Well-maintained 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome! End Unit, Lots of Upgrades! Available November 1st!

This beautiful, well-maintained townhome features an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops! Great layout with huge living room on the upper level.

MAIN LEVEL: Living room has a gas burning fireplace and door to deck; kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of cupboard and counter space, center island with pendent lights and breakfast bar; informal dining area, master bedroom with private bath and wall in closet, laundry room, and half bath.

UPPER LEVEL: Very spacious 2nd living room/loft. Two large bedrooms and a full bath.

LOWER LEVEL: Mud room area, access to 2-car garage, and very large unfinished area- great for storage!

Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Small pets ok - weight, number, and breed restrictions. Available lease terms: 12-18 months. Located in the Dancing Waters community- association fees included in rent. Many community amenities- outdoor pool, park, picnic area, basketball courts. Available November 1st! MUST SEE!

(RLNE3986097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E have any available units?
10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E have?
Some of 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E offers parking.
Does 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E has a pool.
Does 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E have accessible units?
No, 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10751 Falling Water Lane Unit E does not have units with air conditioning.
