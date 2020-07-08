10647 Pond Curve

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home! Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a cul-de-sac, in the heart of Woodbury. In close proximity to retail, restaurants and only 10-minutes from downtown St. Paul.



Main floor includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath, laundry room and 2nd bedroom. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom, family room and 3/4 bath.



Note: photos are of similar unit.

Non-smoking property.

Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)

Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.

Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.