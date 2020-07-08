All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated May 8 2020

10647 Pond Curve

10647 Pond Curv · No Longer Available
Location

10647 Pond Curv, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home! Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a cul-de-sac, in the heart of Woodbury. In close proximity to retail, restaurants and only 10-minutes from downtown St. Paul.

Main floor includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath, laundry room and 2nd bedroom. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom, family room and 3/4 bath.

Note: photos are of similar unit.
Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.
Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10647 Pond Curve have any available units?
10647 Pond Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10647 Pond Curve have?
Some of 10647 Pond Curve's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10647 Pond Curve currently offering any rent specials?
10647 Pond Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10647 Pond Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 10647 Pond Curve is pet friendly.
Does 10647 Pond Curve offer parking?
Yes, 10647 Pond Curve offers parking.
Does 10647 Pond Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10647 Pond Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10647 Pond Curve have a pool?
No, 10647 Pond Curve does not have a pool.
Does 10647 Pond Curve have accessible units?
No, 10647 Pond Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 10647 Pond Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10647 Pond Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 10647 Pond Curve have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10647 Pond Curve has units with air conditioning.

