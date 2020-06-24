10647 Pond Curve

Amenities
Welcome home! Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a cul-de-sac, in the heart of Woodbury. In close proximity to retail, restaurants and only 10-minutes from downtown St. Paul.
Main floor includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath, laundry room and 2nd bedroom. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom, family room and 3/4 bath.
Note: photos are of similar unit in the neighborhood.
Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with $500 pet fee (non-refundable, maximum 2 pets)
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.