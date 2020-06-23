10560 Pinnacle Way

Amenities
- - - An Elegant Executive Home - - - - Executive Rambler Exhibiting the Ultimate in Living Clean, Pristine, and All You Could Dare to Dream! This Property Screams with Taste! Located within The Pinnacle at Eagle Valley Development of Woodbury...this Single-Family Rambler Brings Golf Course Living (https://www.eaglevalleygc.com/) at Its Absolute Finest!!!! Live Right Off the 17th Hole; BUT, not so Close that Your Privacy is Compromised! With All of This Space, Decked-Out Upgrades, and Amenities Galore - You're Destined to Fall in Love....Other Details as Follows:
Lease Term = 12 Months
Background Fee = $75/Applicant
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit (If Applicable)
Pets = Conditional on Type/Size/#/Deposit
Smoking = Prohibited In, On, or Around Property
Available = 7.1.2020 or Before
Utilities = Tenant Responsible for ALL Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Etc.)
Exterior Maintenance = Lawn Care Included | Snow Removal Tenant Responsibility
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE1977848)