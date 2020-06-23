10560 Pinnacle Way

Amenities

- - - An Elegant Executive Home - - - - Executive Rambler Exhibiting the Ultimate in Living Clean, Pristine, and All You Could Dare to Dream! This Property Screams with Taste! Located within The Pinnacle at Eagle Valley Development of Woodbury...this Single-Family Rambler Brings Golf Course Living (https://www.eaglevalleygc.com/) at Its Absolute Finest!!!! Live Right Off the 17th Hole; BUT, not so Close that Your Privacy is Compromised! With All of This Space, Decked-Out Upgrades, and Amenities Galore - You're Destined to Fall in Love....Other Details as Follows:

Lease Term = 12 Months

Background Fee = $75/Applicant

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit (If Applicable)

Pets = Conditional on Type/Size/#/Deposit

Smoking = Prohibited In, On, or Around Property

Available = 7.1.2020 or Before

Utilities = Tenant Responsible for ALL Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Etc.)

Exterior Maintenance = Lawn Care Included | Snow Removal Tenant Responsibility



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1977848)