All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 10560 Pinnacle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
10560 Pinnacle Way
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

10560 Pinnacle Way

10560 Pinnacle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10560 Pinnacle Way, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
- - - An Elegant Executive Home - - - - Executive Rambler Exhibiting the Ultimate in Living Clean, Pristine, and All You Could Dare to Dream! This Property Screams with Taste! Located within The Pinnacle at Eagle Valley Development of Woodbury...this Single-Family Rambler Brings Golf Course Living (https://www.eaglevalleygc.com/) at Its Absolute Finest!!!! Live Right Off the 17th Hole; BUT, not so Close that Your Privacy is Compromised! With All of This Space, Decked-Out Upgrades, and Amenities Galore - You're Destined to Fall in Love....Other Details as Follows:
Lease Term = 12 Months
Background Fee = $75/Applicant
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit (If Applicable)
Pets = Conditional on Type/Size/#/Deposit
Smoking = Prohibited In, On, or Around Property
Available = 7.1.2020 or Before
Utilities = Tenant Responsible for ALL Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Etc.)
Exterior Maintenance = Lawn Care Included | Snow Removal Tenant Responsibility

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1977848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10560 Pinnacle Way have any available units?
10560 Pinnacle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 10560 Pinnacle Way currently offering any rent specials?
10560 Pinnacle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10560 Pinnacle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10560 Pinnacle Way is pet friendly.
Does 10560 Pinnacle Way offer parking?
No, 10560 Pinnacle Way does not offer parking.
Does 10560 Pinnacle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10560 Pinnacle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10560 Pinnacle Way have a pool?
No, 10560 Pinnacle Way does not have a pool.
Does 10560 Pinnacle Way have accessible units?
No, 10560 Pinnacle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10560 Pinnacle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10560 Pinnacle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10560 Pinnacle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10560 Pinnacle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities