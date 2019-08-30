105 Bordeaux Court

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless appliances, granite counters, central air, finished lower level, community pool and Clubhouse, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: No Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 105 Bordeaux Ct Woodbury MN 55125