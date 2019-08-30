All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated April 21 2019

105 Bordeaux Court

105 Bordeaux Ct · No Longer Available
Location

105 Bordeaux Ct, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless appliances, granite counters, central air, finished lower level, community pool and Clubhouse, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: No Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 105 Bordeaux Ct Woodbury MN 55125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Bordeaux Court have any available units?
105 Bordeaux Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 105 Bordeaux Court have?
Some of 105 Bordeaux Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Bordeaux Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Bordeaux Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Bordeaux Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Bordeaux Court is pet friendly.
Does 105 Bordeaux Court offer parking?
No, 105 Bordeaux Court does not offer parking.
Does 105 Bordeaux Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Bordeaux Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Bordeaux Court have a pool?
Yes, 105 Bordeaux Court has a pool.
Does 105 Bordeaux Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Bordeaux Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Bordeaux Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Bordeaux Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Bordeaux Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Bordeaux Court has units with air conditioning.
