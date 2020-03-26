Amazing hom for rent in 833 schools! 4 bedrooms up, huge finished basement. Raised Master suite. Great lot for outdoor living, close to everything. Eastridge High School, Lake Middle School and Middleton Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10459 Raleigh Road have any available units?
10459 Raleigh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10459 Raleigh Road have?
Some of 10459 Raleigh Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10459 Raleigh Road currently offering any rent specials?
10459 Raleigh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.