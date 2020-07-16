All apartments in Willmar
811 4th St. Up.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

811 4th St. Up

811 4th St SW · (320) 262-1253
Location

811 4th St SW, Willmar, MN 56201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 811 4th St. Up · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Upstairs Duplex apt. 2 Bedroom - Nice upstairs apartment in a quiet neighborhood.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4492352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 811 4th St. Up have any available units?
811 4th St. Up has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 811 4th St. Up currently offering any rent specials?
811 4th St. Up is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 4th St. Up pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 4th St. Up is pet friendly.
Does 811 4th St. Up offer parking?
No, 811 4th St. Up does not offer parking.
Does 811 4th St. Up have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 4th St. Up does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 4th St. Up have a pool?
No, 811 4th St. Up does not have a pool.
Does 811 4th St. Up have accessible units?
No, 811 4th St. Up does not have accessible units.
Does 811 4th St. Up have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 4th St. Up does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 4th St. Up have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 4th St. Up does not have units with air conditioning.

