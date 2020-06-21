3557 White Bear Avenue N

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, fireplace, air conditioning, fire pit/patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 Max, cats and dogs (no aggressive breeds) allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery You can also get more information at www.renterswarehouse.com. 3557 White Bear Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110