3456 White Bear Avenue N

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, fresh paint, hardwood floors, new carpet, fenced yard, central air, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 3456 White Bear Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110