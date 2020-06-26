All apartments in White Bear Lake
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:49 PM

3456 White Bear Avenue N

3456 White Bear Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3456 White Bear Avenue North, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, fresh paint, hardwood floors, new carpet, fenced yard, central air, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 3456 White Bear Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3456 White Bear Avenue N have any available units?
3456 White Bear Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 3456 White Bear Avenue N have?
Some of 3456 White Bear Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3456 White Bear Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3456 White Bear Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3456 White Bear Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3456 White Bear Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3456 White Bear Avenue N offer parking?
No, 3456 White Bear Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 3456 White Bear Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3456 White Bear Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3456 White Bear Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3456 White Bear Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3456 White Bear Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3456 White Bear Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3456 White Bear Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3456 White Bear Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3456 White Bear Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3456 White Bear Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
