White Bear Lake, MN
1937 Eugene St
Last updated October 31 2019 at 9:15 PM

1937 Eugene St

1937 Eugene Street · No Longer Available
Location

1937 Eugene Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, storage shed, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 1937 Eugene St White Bear Lake MN 55110

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Eugene St have any available units?
1937 Eugene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 1937 Eugene St have?
Some of 1937 Eugene St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 Eugene St currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Eugene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Eugene St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 Eugene St is pet friendly.
Does 1937 Eugene St offer parking?
No, 1937 Eugene St does not offer parking.
Does 1937 Eugene St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1937 Eugene St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Eugene St have a pool?
No, 1937 Eugene St does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Eugene St have accessible units?
No, 1937 Eugene St does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Eugene St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Eugene St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 Eugene St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1937 Eugene St does not have units with air conditioning.

