Emerson Hill

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per adult MN/out of state $47per adult
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, Weight limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Rentable garage stalls and private parking lot area.
Storage Details: Additional storage lockers