Last updated June 23 2020 at 9:10 AM

Emerson Hill

993 S Robert St · (952) 222-0382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

993 S Robert St, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerson Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
conference room
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
-

(RLNE4497028)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per adult MN/out of state $47per adult
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, Weight limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Rentable garage stalls and private parking lot area.
Storage Details: Additional storage lockers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerson Hill have any available units?
Emerson Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does Emerson Hill have?
Some of Emerson Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerson Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Emerson Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerson Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerson Hill is pet friendly.
Does Emerson Hill offer parking?
Yes, Emerson Hill offers parking.
Does Emerson Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Emerson Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerson Hill have a pool?
No, Emerson Hill does not have a pool.
Does Emerson Hill have accessible units?
No, Emerson Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Emerson Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerson Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Emerson Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Emerson Hill has units with air conditioning.
