Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

976 Robert Street - 102

976 Robert Street South · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

976 Robert Street South, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 4

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
2 bedroom, 1 bath, beautiful unit. Close to shopping and public transportation. Tenant must supply their own stand alone AC unit.
Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $200 non refundable pet fee plus $25/month pet rent.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Limited Parking.
Laundry: In unit laundry machines.
Appliances: Fridge, stove, oven/range, washer/dryer.
Garden Level
Tenant pays electricity. Owner pays gas, water, sewer, trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Robert Street - 102 have any available units?
976 Robert Street - 102 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 976 Robert Street - 102 have?
Some of 976 Robert Street - 102's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Robert Street - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
976 Robert Street - 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Robert Street - 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 Robert Street - 102 is pet friendly.
Does 976 Robert Street - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 976 Robert Street - 102 offers parking.
Does 976 Robert Street - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 976 Robert Street - 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Robert Street - 102 have a pool?
No, 976 Robert Street - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 976 Robert Street - 102 have accessible units?
No, 976 Robert Street - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Robert Street - 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 Robert Street - 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 976 Robert Street - 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 976 Robert Street - 102 has units with air conditioning.
