976 Robert Street - 102

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***

2 bedroom, 1 bath, beautiful unit. Close to shopping and public transportation. Tenant must supply their own stand alone AC unit.

Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $200 non refundable pet fee plus $25/month pet rent.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Limited Parking.

Laundry: In unit laundry machines.

Appliances: Fridge, stove, oven/range, washer/dryer.

Garden Level

Tenant pays electricity. Owner pays gas, water, sewer, trash.