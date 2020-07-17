All apartments in West St. Paul
Last updated July 7 2020

966 Robert Street - 303

966 Robert Street South · (612) 999-1538
Location

966 Robert Street South, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
1 bedroom with 1 bath top floor apartment. Walk in closets, in unit laundry, dishwasher and AC. Come see it today!
Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $200 non refundable pet fee plus $25/month pet rent.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Limited Parking.
Laundry: In unit laundry machines.
Appliances: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, AC, washer/dryer.
Top floor
Tenant pays electricity. Owner pays gas, water, sewer, trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

