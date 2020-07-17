966 Robert Street - 303

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***

1 bedroom with 1 bath top floor apartment. Walk in closets, in unit laundry, dishwasher and AC. Come see it today!

Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $200 non refundable pet fee plus $25/month pet rent.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Limited Parking.

Laundry: In unit laundry machines.

Appliances: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, AC, washer/dryer.

Top floor

Tenant pays electricity. Owner pays gas, water, sewer, trash.