Home
/
Wayzata, MN
/
709 Wayzata Boulevard
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:14 PM

709 Wayzata Boulevard

709 Wayzata Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

709 Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata, MN 55391

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This SFH is in wonderful condition and ready for move in! There are 3 bedrooms as well as 3 bathrooms. Walking in youll find an open concept living and dining area with an abundance of natural light! The main level has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with tons of cabinets. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet as well as a private bathroom! The yard is completely fenced in with a nice patio area. There is a washer and dryer in the basement. You will have a detached 2 car garage available for use. Wayzata Bay is just 4 blocks away! School District #284.

Watch Michaels virtual tour here!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVSDZ1kUgwM

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water, garbage, lawn & snow care). Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Beautiful SFH with fenced in yard and patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Wayzata Boulevard have any available units?
709 Wayzata Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wayzata, MN.
What amenities does 709 Wayzata Boulevard have?
Some of 709 Wayzata Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Wayzata Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
709 Wayzata Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Wayzata Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Wayzata Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 709 Wayzata Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 709 Wayzata Boulevard offers parking.
Does 709 Wayzata Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Wayzata Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Wayzata Boulevard have a pool?
No, 709 Wayzata Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 709 Wayzata Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 709 Wayzata Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Wayzata Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Wayzata Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Wayzata Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 709 Wayzata Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

