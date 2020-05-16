709 Wayzata Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This SFH is in wonderful condition and ready for move in! There are 3 bedrooms as well as 3 bathrooms. Walking in youll find an open concept living and dining area with an abundance of natural light! The main level has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with tons of cabinets. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet as well as a private bathroom! The yard is completely fenced in with a nice patio area. There is a washer and dryer in the basement. You will have a detached 2 car garage available for use. Wayzata Bay is just 4 blocks away! School District #284.



Watch Michaels virtual tour here!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVSDZ1kUgwM



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water, garbage, lawn & snow care). Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Beautiful SFH with fenced in yard and patio!