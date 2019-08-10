Rent Calculator
Home
/
Wayzata, MN
/
139 Grove Lane East
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
139 Grove Lane East
139 Grove Lane East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
139 Grove Lane East, Wayzata, MN 55391
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wayzata Bay Views - Old charmer 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths View of Wayzata Marina cove. Walk to downtown Wayzata. Large porch Double detached garage.
(RLNE4983533)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 Grove Lane East have any available units?
139 Grove Lane East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wayzata, MN
.
Is 139 Grove Lane East currently offering any rent specials?
139 Grove Lane East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Grove Lane East pet-friendly?
No, 139 Grove Lane East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wayzata
.
Does 139 Grove Lane East offer parking?
Yes, 139 Grove Lane East offers parking.
Does 139 Grove Lane East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Grove Lane East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Grove Lane East have a pool?
No, 139 Grove Lane East does not have a pool.
Does 139 Grove Lane East have accessible units?
No, 139 Grove Lane East does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Grove Lane East have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Grove Lane East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Grove Lane East have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Grove Lane East does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
