All apartments in Waite Park
Find more places like Waite Park Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waite Park, MN
/
Waite Park Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Waite Park Crossing

340 2nd Avenue South · (320) 253-6069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waite Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN 56387

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 320-306 · Avail. Jul 31

$709

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 330-320 · Avail. now

$709

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 330-325 · Avail. Sep 6

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 320-101 · Avail. Jul 31

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 340-243 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waite Park Crossing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park. The property resides on close to five acres of land that includes an onsite leasing office, detached garages available for rent, and a recreation building with an indoor heated pool, and spa. Laundry facilities are conveniently located in each of the three secured entry buildings. The property offers spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans all which have either a patio or deck. Waite Park offers easy access to Highway 15 and Interstate 94 and is also within walking distance of public transportation, Crossroads shopping center, and many restaurants, churches, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Parking: $25/month, Detached Garage: $40/month, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waite Park Crossing have any available units?
Waite Park Crossing has 9 units available starting at $709 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waite Park Crossing have?
Some of Waite Park Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waite Park Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Waite Park Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waite Park Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Waite Park Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Waite Park Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Waite Park Crossing offers parking.
Does Waite Park Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waite Park Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waite Park Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Waite Park Crossing has a pool.
Does Waite Park Crossing have accessible units?
No, Waite Park Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Waite Park Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waite Park Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Waite Park Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waite Park Crossing has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Waite Park Crossing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr
Waite Park, MN 56387
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr
Waite Park, MN 56387

Similar Pages

Waite Park 1 BedroomsWaite Park 2 Bedrooms
Waite Park Apartments with PoolWaite Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Waite Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Cloud, MNElk River, MNSartell, MNRamsey, MN
Buffalo, MNMonticello, MNHutchinson, MNBig Lake, MN
Rogers, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Saint BenedictSaint Cloud State University
St Cloud Technical and Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity