Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access

Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park. The property resides on close to five acres of land that includes an onsite leasing office, detached garages available for rent, and a recreation building with an indoor heated pool, and spa. Laundry facilities are conveniently located in each of the three secured entry buildings. The property offers spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans all which have either a patio or deck. Waite Park offers easy access to Highway 15 and Interstate 94 and is also within walking distance of public transportation, Crossroads shopping center, and many restaurants, churches, and schools.