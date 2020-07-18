Absolutely Stunning 2+ Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Story Waconia Town Home with a 2 Car Garage! Beautiful Setting Overlooking Pond! Also has an Office Area. Plus a Main Floor Family Room with A Gas Fireplace! Immediate Occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1527 Prosperity Lane have any available units?
1527 Prosperity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waconia, MN.
What amenities does 1527 Prosperity Lane have?
Some of 1527 Prosperity Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Prosperity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Prosperity Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.