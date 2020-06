Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly internet access range oven refrigerator

Come make this bright and cozy 1 bedroom apartment your new home. Apartment is located on the second floor of a three story walk up. Elementary and high school within blocks. Plenty of shopping and restaurants near by.



Pet Policy: Cats only. $150/refundable pet deposit. $25/per pet monthly fee. Limit 2 pets.

Three story walk up.



Include in rent: Heat, electric, water/sewer and trash.

Tenant pays own: cable, phone, internet.