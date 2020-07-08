All apartments in Virginia
406 South 4th Avenue, Apt 17
406 South 4th Avenue, Apt 17

406 South 4th Avenue West · (218) 409-5605
Location

406 South 4th Avenue West, Virginia, MN 55792

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL | Get up to one full month off your 1st month's rent! (Ask for details.)

Bright garden apartment ready for you to make it home. Large carpeted living room and bedroom. Cozy kitchen with dining area. Nice large bathroom with claw foot tub. Close to downtown and near by parks.

Pet Policy: Cats only. $150/refundable pet deposit. $25/per pet monthly fee. Limit 2 pets.
Three story walk up.

Include in rent: Heat, electric, water/sewer and trash.
Tenant pays own: cable, phone, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

