406 South 4th Avenue, Apt 17

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL | Get up to one full month off your 1st month's rent! (Ask for details.)



Bright garden apartment ready for you to make it home. Large carpeted living room and bedroom. Cozy kitchen with dining area. Nice large bathroom with claw foot tub. Close to downtown and near by parks.



Pet Policy: Cats only. $150/refundable pet deposit. $25/per pet monthly fee. Limit 2 pets.

Three story walk up.



Include in rent: Heat, electric, water/sewer and trash.

Tenant pays own: cable, phone, internet.