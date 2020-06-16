All apartments in Virginia
117 2nd Street North, Apt 1
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:43 PM

117 2nd Street North, Apt 1

117 2nd Street North · (218) 409-5605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

117 2nd Street North, Virginia, MN 55792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
This Bright roomy two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is on the main floor of an up/down duplex. It has recently been updated with new new carpet and bathroom fixtures. There is a nice backyard to enjoy summer BBQs. It is close to downtown and many parks. Local retail is a short drive or bus ride away.

Pet Policy: Cats only. $150/refundable pet deposit. $25/per pet monthly fee. Limit 2 pets.

Included in rent: Electric, Heat, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas Heat
Tenant Pays: Cable, Phone, Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 have any available units?
117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 have?
Some of 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 2nd Street North, Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
