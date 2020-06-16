117 2nd Street North, Apt 1

Amenities

This Bright roomy two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is on the main floor of an up/down duplex. It has recently been updated with new new carpet and bathroom fixtures. There is a nice backyard to enjoy summer BBQs. It is close to downtown and many parks. Local retail is a short drive or bus ride away.



Pet Policy: Cats only. $150/refundable pet deposit. $25/per pet monthly fee. Limit 2 pets.



Included in rent: Electric, Heat, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas Heat

Tenant Pays: Cable, Phone, Internet