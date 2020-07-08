All apartments in Victoria
8820 Aspen Circle

Location

8820 Aspen Circle, Victoria, MN 55386

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This 2013 built home features 4 bedrooms on the upper level. The main level has an open floor plan with a granite center island kitchen. Loft and laundry on second floor.
Bordering the neighborhood park this home is located on a cul-de-sac. Upscale appliances, large mud room off garage with half bath.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Aspen Circle have any available units?
8820 Aspen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victoria, MN.
What amenities does 8820 Aspen Circle have?
Some of 8820 Aspen Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 Aspen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Aspen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Aspen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8820 Aspen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8820 Aspen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8820 Aspen Circle offers parking.
Does 8820 Aspen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 Aspen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Aspen Circle have a pool?
No, 8820 Aspen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8820 Aspen Circle have accessible units?
No, 8820 Aspen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 Aspen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 Aspen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 Aspen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 Aspen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

