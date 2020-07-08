Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom one level townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, in-floorÂ heating, central air, private master suite, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets.Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 621 Liberty Way Vadnais Heights MN 55127