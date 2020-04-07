Rent Calculator
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
620 Main Street N
620 Main Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
620 Main Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downtown Stillwater. Rare opportunity to rent 2 bedroom condo. Walk to the river, dine and shop. Maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, secure building and heated underground parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 Main Street N have any available units?
620 Main Street N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Stillwater, MN
.
What amenities does 620 Main Street N have?
Some of 620 Main Street N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 620 Main Street N currently offering any rent specials?
620 Main Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Main Street N pet-friendly?
No, 620 Main Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stillwater
.
Does 620 Main Street N offer parking?
Yes, 620 Main Street N offers parking.
Does 620 Main Street N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Main Street N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Main Street N have a pool?
No, 620 Main Street N does not have a pool.
Does 620 Main Street N have accessible units?
No, 620 Main Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Main Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Main Street N has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Main Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Main Street N does not have units with air conditioning.
