Stillwater, MN
620 Main Street N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

620 Main Street N

620 Main Street North · No Longer Available
Location

620 Main Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Downtown Stillwater. Rare opportunity to rent 2 bedroom condo. Walk to the river, dine and shop. Maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, secure building and heated underground parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Main Street N have any available units?
620 Main Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 620 Main Street N have?
Some of 620 Main Street N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Main Street N currently offering any rent specials?
620 Main Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Main Street N pet-friendly?
No, 620 Main Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stillwater.
Does 620 Main Street N offer parking?
Yes, 620 Main Street N offers parking.
Does 620 Main Street N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Main Street N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Main Street N have a pool?
No, 620 Main Street N does not have a pool.
Does 620 Main Street N have accessible units?
No, 620 Main Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Main Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Main Street N has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Main Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Main Street N does not have units with air conditioning.

