329 Laurel St W

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning courtyard carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e7ef340d1 ---- Recently rehabbed two bedroom top level unit in duplex features fresh paint and carpet throughout, new windows, updated bathroom fixtures and vanity, wall mounted air conditioning, and a large kitchen. Spacious backyard faces wooded area, plenty of room to roam! One driveway parking spot between the two units, otherwise, street parking. Free shared laundry to be installed. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8, pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.