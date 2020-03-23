All apartments in Stillwater
Last updated March 23 2020 at 7:08 AM

2256 Pinehurst Ln

2256 Pinehurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2256 Pinehurst Lane, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom and one bathroom. Very nice, quiet neighborhood in Stillwater, MN. Easy access to almost any amenity including, grocery stores, gas, malls, health clubs, doctors, etc. The buildings are well maintained. This unit is all ground floor with no stairs. Yard, driveway and walkway maintenance, laundry, and water are included. No smoking or pets. $1240.00/mo, $1240.00 security deposit. Please fill out the free application. No showings are scheduled without the application. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 Pinehurst Ln have any available units?
2256 Pinehurst Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 2256 Pinehurst Ln have?
Some of 2256 Pinehurst Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2256 Pinehurst Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2256 Pinehurst Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 Pinehurst Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2256 Pinehurst Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stillwater.
Does 2256 Pinehurst Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2256 Pinehurst Ln offers parking.
Does 2256 Pinehurst Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2256 Pinehurst Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 Pinehurst Ln have a pool?
No, 2256 Pinehurst Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2256 Pinehurst Ln have accessible units?
No, 2256 Pinehurst Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 Pinehurst Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2256 Pinehurst Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2256 Pinehurst Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2256 Pinehurst Ln has units with air conditioning.

