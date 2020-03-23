2256 Pinehurst Ln

Amenities

2 bedroom and one bathroom. Very nice, quiet neighborhood in Stillwater, MN. Easy access to almost any amenity including, grocery stores, gas, malls, health clubs, doctors, etc. The buildings are well maintained. This unit is all ground floor with no stairs. Yard, driveway and walkway maintenance, laundry, and water are included. No smoking or pets. $1240.00/mo, $1240.00 security deposit. Please fill out the free application. No showings are scheduled without the application. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.