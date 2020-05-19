All apartments in Stillwater
Find more places like 1215 Everett St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stillwater, MN
/
1215 Everett St S
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

1215 Everett St S

1215 South Everett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1215 South Everett Street, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pristine Stillwater home in the Forest Hills neighborhood close to Stillwater Middle School. This 3BR/2BA home features beautiful hardwood floors that have recently been refinished throughout. Spacious main level living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen make this home feel warm and inviting. Enjoy the three-season porch overlooking the private back yard with mature trees. Three bedrooms with hardwood flooring and a full ceramic tiled bathroom are located on the 2nd floor. The lower finished level is home to a cozy family room, office and laundry room. Please call 651-491-8005 for a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Everett St S have any available units?
1215 Everett St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 1215 Everett St S have?
Some of 1215 Everett St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Everett St S currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Everett St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Everett St S pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Everett St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stillwater.
Does 1215 Everett St S offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Everett St S offers parking.
Does 1215 Everett St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Everett St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Everett St S have a pool?
No, 1215 Everett St S does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Everett St S have accessible units?
No, 1215 Everett St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Everett St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Everett St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Everett St S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1215 Everett St S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIHugo, MNOakdale, MNSomerset, WIWhite Bear Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MN
Forest Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MNCottage Grove, MNSouth St. Paul, MNLittle Canada, MNNew Richmond, WIInver Grove Heights, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNMendota Heights, MNBlaine, MNFalcon Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities