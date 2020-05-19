1215 Everett St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pristine Stillwater home in the Forest Hills neighborhood close to Stillwater Middle School. This 3BR/2BA home features beautiful hardwood floors that have recently been refinished throughout. Spacious main level living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen make this home feel warm and inviting. Enjoy the three-season porch overlooking the private back yard with mature trees. Three bedrooms with hardwood flooring and a full ceramic tiled bathroom are located on the 2nd floor. The lower finished level is home to a cozy family room, office and laundry room. Please call 651-491-8005 for a private showing today!