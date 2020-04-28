102 Harriet Street South - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This goes quickly in high demand Stillwater location! Recently renovated top unit with new flooring, paint, bathroom, refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. Unit includes a garage stall and off-street parking space. Short walk to downtown Stillwater restaurants and bars, groceries, walking trails, and all the joy of river life. Walk to Lumberjack Days, July 4th, and other celebrations.



Due to COVID-19, we are limiting in-person showings. If you're interested, please contact us for a video walk-through. There is a $30 non-refundable application fee/adult tenant and a $250 Application Deposit. The App Deposit is refundable unless information provided on application is inaccurate. After receipt of funds and approval of application, an in-person walk-through will be arranged for final approval and planning. If application is canceled, the Application Deposit will be refunded.



QUALIFICATIONS: (1) year lease; (1) month rent deposit; Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water, and trash/recycling) Cats and small dogs ok with deposit and pet rent; Gross household income of 3x/monthly rent; Credit score of 650+ (inquire about our ability to work with lessor scores); No UDs or felonies; Solid rental history. This property is not approved for Section 8.

Watch the July 4th fireworks from your deck and walk to Lumberjack Days. This triplex is located just up Myrtle St from downtown Stillwater. Its a 5-minute walk straight down the hill to all the restaurants, riverfront, and shops. Great access to the parks and all Stillwater has to offer!