102 Harriet Street South - 3
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

102 Harriet Street South - 3

102 South Harriet Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 South Harriet Street, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This goes quickly in high demand Stillwater location! Recently renovated top unit with new flooring, paint, bathroom, refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. Unit includes a garage stall and off-street parking space. Short walk to downtown Stillwater restaurants and bars, groceries, walking trails, and all the joy of river life. Walk to Lumberjack Days, July 4th, and other celebrations.

Due to COVID-19, we are limiting in-person showings. If you're interested, please contact us for a video walk-through. There is a $30 non-refundable application fee/adult tenant and a $250 Application Deposit. The App Deposit is refundable unless information provided on application is inaccurate. After receipt of funds and approval of application, an in-person walk-through will be arranged for final approval and planning. If application is canceled, the Application Deposit will be refunded.

QUALIFICATIONS: (1) year lease; (1) month rent deposit; Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water, and trash/recycling) Cats and small dogs ok with deposit and pet rent; Gross household income of 3x/monthly rent; Credit score of 650+ (inquire about our ability to work with lessor scores); No UDs or felonies; Solid rental history. This property is not approved for Section 8.
Watch the July 4th fireworks from your deck and walk to Lumberjack Days. This triplex is located just up Myrtle St from downtown Stillwater. Its a 5-minute walk straight down the hill to all the restaurants, riverfront, and shops. Great access to the parks and all Stillwater has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Harriet Street South - 3 have any available units?
102 Harriet Street South - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 102 Harriet Street South - 3 have?
Some of 102 Harriet Street South - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Harriet Street South - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
102 Harriet Street South - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Harriet Street South - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Harriet Street South - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 102 Harriet Street South - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 102 Harriet Street South - 3 offers parking.
Does 102 Harriet Street South - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Harriet Street South - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Harriet Street South - 3 have a pool?
No, 102 Harriet Street South - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 102 Harriet Street South - 3 have accessible units?
No, 102 Harriet Street South - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Harriet Street South - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Harriet Street South - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Harriet Street South - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Harriet Street South - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

