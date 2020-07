Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage lobby pet friendly

A lavish renovation has transformed this early 20th century property, originally home of the Gotzian Shoe Company, into a modern-day living landmark! You’ll find that each apartment home at Parkside has unique, one of a kind features that are sure to fit your style. Whether it be the exposed brick walls and timbered beams that are part of the original structure, the lofty 14-foot ceilings and arched windows, or the unique built-in features like a built-in wine rack – We are confident you’ll be happy making The Parkside your home!