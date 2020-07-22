Saunders at the Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pet friendly

Located in the west corner of Highland Park, 1 mile from the breathtaking Mississippi River, the Twin Cities are in your hand when you live at 2040 Saunders Avenue. Perfect central location of the Twin Cities, just on the east side of the Mississippi! Cross on Ford Pkwy to Mpls in under ten minutes! You can also catch the 46E Bus 1 1/2 blocks from home on Cleveland/Saunders and get there in 15 minutes, among catching other bus lines wherever you may need to get! Half mile south of all your daily needs: Various eateries, boutiques, groceries, fitness gyms, city parks, and more!



12 month of lease FREE when you follow all lease terms.