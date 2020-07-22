All apartments in St. Paul
Saunders at the Park
Last updated July 20 2020 at 9:16 AM

Saunders at the Park

2040 Saunders Avenue · (952) 356-3104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2040 Saunders Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saunders at the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pet friendly
Located in the west corner of Highland Park, 1 mile from the breathtaking Mississippi River, the Twin Cities are in your hand when you live at 2040 Saunders Avenue. Perfect central location of the Twin Cities, just on the east side of the Mississippi! Cross on Ford Pkwy to Mpls in under ten minutes! You can also catch the 46E Bus 1 1/2 blocks from home on Cleveland/Saunders and get there in 15 minutes, among catching other bus lines wherever you may need to get! Half mile south of all your daily needs: Various eateries, boutiques, groceries, fitness gyms, city parks, and more!

12 month of lease FREE when you follow all lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: $300/pet
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saunders at the Park have any available units?
Saunders at the Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Saunders at the Park have?
Some of Saunders at the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saunders at the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Saunders at the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saunders at the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Saunders at the Park is pet friendly.
Does Saunders at the Park offer parking?
No, Saunders at the Park does not offer parking.
Does Saunders at the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Saunders at the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Saunders at the Park have a pool?
No, Saunders at the Park does not have a pool.
Does Saunders at the Park have accessible units?
No, Saunders at the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Saunders at the Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Saunders at the Park does not have units with dishwashers.
