Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse elevator gym game room 24hr maintenance bbq/grill lobby media room yoga cats allowed online portal

Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments. This 8-story building will feature a grand two-story lobby, skyway connection, mid-century modern design elements, outdoor space and over 20,000 square feet of amenity space including a fitness center, movie theater, clubroom, professional kitchen and much more!



Income Restrictions by Household Size:

1 person | $43,440

2 people | $49,680

3 people | $55,860

4 people | $62,040

5 people | $67,020

6 people | $72,000