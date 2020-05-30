All apartments in St. Paul
Phalen Shores
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Phalen Shores

985 Ivy Ave E · (651) 401-8514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

985 Ivy Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 · Avail. Sep 1

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Phalen Shores.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Come home to one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in St. Paul. Phalen Shores Apartments is located within walking distance of Lake Phalen, Phalen Golf Course and the restaurant, retail and overall charming offerings of the Phalen Park neighborhood. Enjoy gracious living at an affordable price with one and two-bedroom apartment options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $40/month per pet
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease, Parking garage: $50/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Phalen Shores have any available units?
Phalen Shores has 3 units available starting at $998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Phalen Shores have?
Some of Phalen Shores's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Phalen Shores currently offering any rent specials?
Phalen Shores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Phalen Shores pet-friendly?
Yes, Phalen Shores is pet friendly.
Does Phalen Shores offer parking?
Yes, Phalen Shores offers parking.
Does Phalen Shores have units with washers and dryers?
No, Phalen Shores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Phalen Shores have a pool?
No, Phalen Shores does not have a pool.
Does Phalen Shores have accessible units?
No, Phalen Shores does not have accessible units.
Does Phalen Shores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Phalen Shores has units with dishwashers.
