All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like
Montana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Montana
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:17 PM

Montana

1749 Montana Avenue East · (651) 240-1397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1749 Montana Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Hillcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1749 Montana Ave e - 204 · Avail. Sep 1

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1749 Montana Ave E 003 · Avail. Sep 1

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montana.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
garage
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
online portal
No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4171739)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: We offer renters insurance but its not required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $0
limit:
rent: $0
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking lot and parking on the street.
Storage Details: Some inside storage not 100% on availablity

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montana have any available units?
Montana has 2 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Montana have?
Some of Montana's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montana currently offering any rent specials?
Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montana pet-friendly?
Yes, Montana is pet friendly.
Does Montana offer parking?
Yes, Montana offers parking.
Does Montana have units with washers and dryers?
No, Montana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Montana have a pool?
No, Montana does not have a pool.
Does Montana have accessible units?
No, Montana does not have accessible units.
Does Montana have units with dishwashers?
No, Montana does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 BedroomsSt. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. PaulNorth Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest SeventhMacalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityMetropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul CollegeMitchell Hamline School of Law