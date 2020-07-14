Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: We offer renters insurance but its not required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $0
limit:
rent: $0
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking lot and parking on the street.
Storage Details: Some inside storage not 100% on availablity