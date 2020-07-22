Laurel Flats

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed pool on-site laundry

With an amazing walk score of 87, this small and charming building is located on the corner of Cleveland and Laurel Avenues, across the street from the University of St. Thomas! Located in every direction are endless amounts restaurants, shops, parks, entertainment and much more! Walk to the beautiful Summit Ave., the vibrant Grand Ave., or take a jog down the paths of the Mississippi River. You don't even need to walk anywhere to get food because Stewart's Cafe is located in the building!