Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 AM

Laurel Flats

2057 Laurel Avenue · (952) 243-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2057 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2057-02 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 2057-04 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurel Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
With an amazing walk score of 87, this small and charming building is located on the corner of Cleveland and Laurel Avenues, across the street from the University of St. Thomas! Located in every direction are endless amounts restaurants, shops, parks, entertainment and much more! Walk to the beautiful Summit Ave., the vibrant Grand Ave., or take a jog down the paths of the Mississippi River. You don't even need to walk anywhere to get food because Stewart's Cafe is located in the building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.95x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400 OAC
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurel Flats have any available units?
Laurel Flats has 2 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Laurel Flats have?
Some of Laurel Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurel Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Laurel Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurel Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurel Flats is pet friendly.
Does Laurel Flats offer parking?
Yes, Laurel Flats offers parking.
Does Laurel Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Laurel Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurel Flats have a pool?
Yes, Laurel Flats has a pool.
Does Laurel Flats have accessible units?
No, Laurel Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Laurel Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurel Flats has units with dishwashers.
