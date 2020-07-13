All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like Hampden Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Hampden Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Hampden Square

2333 Long Ave · (952) 800-9593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
St. Anthony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN 55114
St. Anthony

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 30203 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 30101 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 16201 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02340 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampden Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Hampden Square Apartments and Townhomes are nestled in a quiet residential St. Paul neighborhood near Roseville and Lauderdale, and so convenient to all the Twin Cities has to offer. Our community is located blocks from the light-rail, mile to the Minneapolis border, six miles to downtown St. Paul and easy access to Hwy 280 and Hwy 94.\n\nEnjoy our park-like settings and playground, community room, on-site laundry facilities, off-street parking and garage available. We are close to many restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, parks and bike trails. We look forward to hearing from you and showing you your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 25 lbs except in first floor units.
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Parking garage:.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampden Square have any available units?
Hampden Square has 5 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampden Square have?
Some of Hampden Square's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampden Square currently offering any rent specials?
Hampden Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampden Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampden Square is pet friendly.
Does Hampden Square offer parking?
Yes, Hampden Square offers parking.
Does Hampden Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampden Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampden Square have a pool?
No, Hampden Square does not have a pool.
Does Hampden Square have accessible units?
No, Hampden Square does not have accessible units.
Does Hampden Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Hampden Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hampden Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55103
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity