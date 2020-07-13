Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning playground

Hampden Square Apartments and Townhomes are nestled in a quiet residential St. Paul neighborhood near Roseville and Lauderdale, and so convenient to all the Twin Cities has to offer. Our community is located blocks from the light-rail, mile to the Minneapolis border, six miles to downtown St. Paul and easy access to Hwy 280 and Hwy 94.



Enjoy our park-like settings and playground, community room, on-site laundry facilities, off-street parking and garage available. We are close to many restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, parks and bike trails. We look forward to hearing from you and showing you your new home.