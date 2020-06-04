All apartments in St. Paul
Fuller
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

Fuller

266 West Fuller Avenue · (612) 999-1538
Location

266 West Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in awesome location, close to downtown St. Paul and public transportation.
Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Resident only permit parking.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC.
Third Floor
Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fuller have any available units?
Fuller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Fuller have?
Some of Fuller's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fuller currently offering any rent specials?
Fuller isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fuller pet-friendly?
Yes, Fuller is pet friendly.
Does Fuller offer parking?
Yes, Fuller does offer parking.
Does Fuller have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fuller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fuller have a pool?
No, Fuller does not have a pool.
Does Fuller have accessible units?
No, Fuller does not have accessible units.
Does Fuller have units with dishwashers?
No, Fuller does not have units with dishwashers.
