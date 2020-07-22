Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows. Select two-level loft units and underground garage parking complete the package.



Crocus Hill Flats is close to public transportation and major highways such as I-94 and I-35E, and offers easy access to both the St. Paul and Minneapolis downtowns. Perfectly situated between Selby and Grand Avenues, you’ll find you’re minutes from cozy pubs, entertainment spots, specialty shops and restaurants. Nearby Universities include Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Concordia University, and Macalster College.



