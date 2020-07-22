All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:57 AM

Crocus Hill Flats

744 Ashland Avenue · (612) 453-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 744-204 · Avail. now

$1,305

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crocus Hill Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows. Select two-level loft units and underground garage parking complete the package.

Crocus Hill Flats is close to public transportation and major highways such as I-94 and I-35E, and offers easy access to both the St. Paul and Minneapolis downtowns. Perfectly situated between Selby and Grand Avenues, you’ll find you’re minutes from cozy pubs, entertainment spots, specialty shops and restaurants. Nearby Universities include Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Concordia University, and Macalster College.

Schedule a tour today! We have what you’re looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.95x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Single Applicant/Married couples
Deposit: $400 OAC
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage: $65/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crocus Hill Flats have any available units?
Crocus Hill Flats has a unit available for $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Crocus Hill Flats have?
Some of Crocus Hill Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crocus Hill Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Crocus Hill Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crocus Hill Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Crocus Hill Flats is pet friendly.
Does Crocus Hill Flats offer parking?
Yes, Crocus Hill Flats offers parking.
Does Crocus Hill Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crocus Hill Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crocus Hill Flats have a pool?
No, Crocus Hill Flats does not have a pool.
Does Crocus Hill Flats have accessible units?
No, Crocus Hill Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Crocus Hill Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crocus Hill Flats has units with dishwashers.
