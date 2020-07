Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed garage hot tub tennis court parking basketball court bbq/grill community garden courtyard fire pit online portal package receiving sauna smoke-free community

Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. This beautiful community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes.