Charles Place Apartments

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants. Nearby attractions include Como Zoo, Raptor Center and Universities such as Hamline and Concordia-St. Paul.



Charles Place is close to public transportation, and major highways such as I-94 and Hwy 280.



Schedule a tour today! We have what you’re looking for!