Charles Place Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 AM

Charles Place Apartments

1631 Charles Avenue · (952) 243-4556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1631 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1631-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$750

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charles Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants. Nearby attractions include Como Zoo, Raptor Center and Universities such as Hamline and Concordia-St. Paul.

Charles Place is close to public transportation, and major highways such as I-94 and Hwy 280.

Schedule a tour today! We have what you’re looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/Month Each

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charles Place Apartments have any available units?
Charles Place Apartments has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Charles Place Apartments have?
Some of Charles Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charles Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Charles Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charles Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Charles Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Charles Place Apartments offer parking?
No, Charles Place Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Charles Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Charles Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Charles Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Charles Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Charles Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Charles Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Charles Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Charles Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
