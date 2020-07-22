Charles Place Apartments

Amenities
Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants. Nearby attractions include Como Zoo, Raptor Center and Universities such as Hamline and Concordia-St. Paul.
Charles Place is close to public transportation, and major highways such as I-94 and Hwy 280.
Schedule a tour today! We have what you’re looking for!