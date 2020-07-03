Rent Calculator
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM
998 Dayton Ave Apt 4
998 Dayton Avenue
·
Location
998 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 02/01/20 998 Dayton - Property Id: 204678
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204678
Property Id 204678
(RLNE5465864)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 have any available units?
998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
What amenities does 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 have?
Some of 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 998 Dayton Ave Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
