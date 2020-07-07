994 Iglehart Avenue - 1

Amenities
2 bed / 1 bath main-level unit in a duplex, available now. Highlights of this unit include a huge front bedroom, brand new appliances, and quick access to I-94. Located just a few blocks from Allianz Field and is in St Paul school district #625.
Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.
Pets ok for $50/month. No additional pet deposit.
Ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit score
- 3x monthly rent for income
- No felonies
- No evictions
Available now for a 12+ month lease.
Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.