994 Iglehart Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 bed / 1 bath main-level unit in a duplex, available now. Highlights of this unit include a huge front bedroom, brand new appliances, and quick access to I-94. Located just a few blocks from Allianz Field and is in St Paul school district #625.



Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.



Pets ok for $50/month. No additional pet deposit.



Ideal applicant:

- 600+ credit score

- 3x monthly rent for income

- No felonies

- No evictions



Available now for a 12+ month lease.



Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.