Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

994 Iglehart Avenue - 1

994 Iglehart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

994 Iglehart Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 bed / 1 bath main-level unit in a duplex, available now. Highlights of this unit include a huge front bedroom, brand new appliances, and quick access to I-94. Located just a few blocks from Allianz Field and is in St Paul school district #625.

Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.

Pets ok for $50/month. No additional pet deposit.

Ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit score
- 3x monthly rent for income
- No felonies
- No evictions

Available now for a 12+ month lease.

Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 have any available units?
994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 994 Iglehart Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

